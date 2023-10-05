Ion Chromatography Market Size To Grow With 9.2% CAGR, Reaching US$ 7.2 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report by analysts at Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global ion chromatography market is predicted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 9.2% to reach a valuation of US$ 7.2 billion by the end of 2033.

Ion chromatography, a technique for separating and examining ions inside a specimen, is a reliable analytical methodology that is widely used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage production, medicines, environmental monitoring, and chemical analysis. This procedure involves passing a sample solution through a stationary phase column with ion-exchange properties. As the sample moves through the column during this process, the ions inside it are pulled toward the stationary phase and are then separated according to their unique characteristics, such as size, electrical charge, and polarity. Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

High emphasis of the pharmaceutical industry on research and development is one of several factors driving the significant expansion of the ion chromatography industry. Both academic institutions and business organizations are striving to create innovative pharmaceuticals, and ion chromatography is playing a key part in these developments. The industry is seeing a boom in technological advancements, which is fueling its growth. Ion chromatography's sample testing and analysis efficiency and precision have been significantly improved by the introduction of sophisticated techniques.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 7.2 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9.2% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global market for ion chromatography is estimated at US$ 3.05 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for ion chromatography is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 7.2 billion.

The ion-exclusion chromatography segment is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Demand for ion-exchange chromatography solutions is forecasted to progress at a 6% CAGR through 2033. The market in China is projected to expand at 6.7% CAGR through 2033.

“Demand for ion chromatography applications, such as the purification of monoclonal antibodies and water, as well as its expanding use in the food and beverages industry, have contributed to market growth. The ability to analyze sample ingredients makes this technology essential for ensuring the quality and safety of food and beverages. Ion chromatography is often used in research facilities to analyze sample concentrations,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Metrohm AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

Qingdao Luhai

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qingdao Puren Instrument Tosoh Bioscience



Market Competition

The ion chromatography market is moderately competitive, with a sizable portion of the instruments produced by well-known international manufacturers. Market leaders have established a strong foothold in the industry because of their abundant research resources and effective distribution networks.

In May 2022, Thermo Fisher introduced workflows for the determination and quantification of cationic pesticides, aimed at safeguarding the food supply. These workflows empower scientists to efficiently and precisely ascertain and measure cationic pesticides.



What Possibilities Exist for Ion Chromatography Solution Providers in the United States?

"Comprehensive Rules Governing Food Analysis and Environmental Monitoring"

Ion chromatography has grown in popularity in the US, finding use in a variety of industries including final production testing, medicines, environmental monitoring, food analysis, and more. Standards for the use of ion chromatography in pharmaceutical applications are set by the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization supported by the sale of publications like USP-NF and reference standards.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), and the Organization of Official Analytical Chemists (AOAC) are just a few of the organizations that are helping the nation's market expand. These organizations play a significant role in creating regulated techniques of analysis and standards for a range of ion chromatography applications.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ion chromatography market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on technology (ion-exchange chromatography, ion-exclusion chromatography, ion-pair chromatography) and application (environmental testing, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, chemical industry), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market : Revenue from chromatography accessories and consumables is projected to reach US$ 15 billion by 2026.

Chromatography Syringes Market : Sales of chromatography syringes are projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 140 Million by 2032.

Gas Chromatography Market : The global market for gas chromatography is slated to reach US$ 3.7 billion by 2032.

About Fact :

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



Biobanking Market

Genealogy Products and Services Market

Refsum Disease Treatment Market

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Medical Pendant Market





Tags Ion Chromatography Market Related Links