Smartfinancial Sets Dates For Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK) announces details for the release of its results for the Third Quarter of 2023.
SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter of 2023 on Monday, October 23, 2023, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839 and enter the access code, 071225 . A replay of the conference call will be available through December 23, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 816201 .
Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation) will be published on the company's webpage located at , at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the morning of the conference call.
About SmartFinancial, Inc.
SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: .
Investor Contacts
Billy Carroll
President and Chief Executive Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email:
Phone: 865.868.0613
Ron Gorczynski
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email:
Phone: 865.437.5724
Media Contact
Kelley Fowler
Senior Vice President
Public Relations/Marketing
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email:
Phone: 865.868.0611
Tags SmartBank SmartFinancial
MENAFN05102023004107003653ID1107198590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.