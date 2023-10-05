Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Listing On The Canadian Securities Exchange And Delisting From The NEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (“Mydecine” or the“Company”) (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NF0) a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to have the common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "). Consequently, the Company has also submitted a request to the NEO Exchange Inc., operating as Cboe Canada (the " NEO ") to delist the Common Shares NEO.



The Common Shares are expected to be delisted from the NEO at close of business on October 5, 2023, and will begin trading on the CSE under the symbol "MYCO" at the opening of markets on October 6, 2023. No action is required by shareholders in connection with this change of listing.

Management is excited about the listing of the Common Shares on the CSE and the opportunities it provides to its investors, as the Company continues the ongoing development of its business operations. In addition, the Company expects that being listed on a junior stock exchange will help reduce the regulatory compliance costs for the Company and allow it to preserve capital while it continues to undertake its growth process and path towards financial self-sustainability.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a publicly traded, pre-revenue biopharmaceutical company that began operations in North America and Europe in early 2020. Mydecine was founded to increase physicians' access to serotonin-modulating medicine. Recent research has demonstrated the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin and MDMA for treating intractable conditions such as pain, anxiety, depression, addiction, and PTSD, along with neurodegenerative disorders. Mydecine believes these compounds can be safer, more effective, and more accessible for patients and medical professionals through modern drug chemistry paired with artificial intelligence (AI). Mydecine is developing innovative medications for target indications with high mortality rates that have lacked innovation for decades and are controlled by dominant corporations. Mydecine developed several prodrug families, beginning with a psilocybin-derived smoking cessation drug undergoing a NIDA-funded trial at Johns Hopkins University. Mydecine is also developing MYCO-006-short-acting chemical analogs derived from MDMA for treating various conditions, including anxiety and pain. Mydecine utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and pharma research infrastructure at the University of Alberta to develop and manufacture new medications to make them affordable and accessible to the general public upon Health Canada and FDA approval. The Mydecine team is enthusiastic about its mission and is dedicated to creating a positive difference in the lives of others.

Learn more at .

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact:



Investor Relations:



On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer