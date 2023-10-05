The National Dance Company Of Korea Performing In Ottawa

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Korea-Canada diplomatic relations, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Centre Canada (KCC) are pleased to host a collaborative performance <Scent of Ink & Empty Space Empty Time with Worlds Within>, showcasing art, dance and music of both countries, supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea, the Korean Culture and Information Service and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange. The friendship between the two countries will be celebrated on stage through performances by the National Dance Company of Korea, Compagnie ODD and cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne on Tuesday, October 10, at the Southam Hall, National Art Centre, Ottawa.

<Scent of Ink> has been promoting to the world the elegant beauty and depth of Korean tradition, showing refined Korean traditional dance with contemporary qualities. In this leading repertoire, Yun Sung-joo's choreography keeps the depth of subtle movements along with art director Jung Ku-ho's direction, who has incomparable minimal stylization. Themed around sagunja – the orchid, bamboo, chrysanthemum, and plum blossom, also known as the Four Nobles Ones, as well as the four seasons they each stand for, it leaves a strong resonance resembling the brushstrokes of blank ink on paper. This stage boasts the beauty of space and motion and places the audience in another dimension of Korean traditional dance through the strong yet relaxed movements of male dancers and the elegant motions of the female dancers.

In addition, with a live performance of“Worlds Within” by internationally renowned Canadian cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne, Compagnie ODD will perform <Empty Space | Empty Time>, an exquisite choreography of ODD Director, Yvonne Coutts. The emotional cycles moving through the music and dance offer a compelling visual and aural experience. Raphael Weinroth-Browne will also re-create the famous Korean folk song, Arirang, into an exquisite arrangement of his own, bringing Korea and Canada together and strengthening the two nations for the next years of friendship.

The collaborative presentation will offer a unique encounter that unites the audience. Director Sungeun Lee of the Korean Cultural Centre expressed,“This performance will connect the two countries through the genre of dance and introduce the beauty of Korean dance to Canadian audiences.”

The Korean Cultural Centre Canada will continue to collaborate with local performing art institutions to promote Korean culture through various means in an effort to expand the Korean wave in Canada.

[Performance Information]

Time/Date: Tuesday, October 10, 19:00 (ET)

Location: Southam Hall, National Art Centre (1 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON)

More info:

SCENT OF INK x ODD Poster Image