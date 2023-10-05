Mount Yale Joins Icapital Marketplace, Simplifying Access To Alternative Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnership offers opportunity for investors to access private equity via Princeton Everest Fund

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC, announced today The Princeton Everest Fund is now available on iCapital Marketplace, the all-digital investment platform connecting wealth managers with the broadest selection of alternative investments from the world's leading asset manager.iCapital's end-to-end technology platform streamlines and automates the alternative investing process, from subscriptions and capital calls to reporting. By adding the Princeton Everest Fund to Marketplace, iCapital continues to expand its offering of top-tier investment options, empowering advisors and their high-net-worth investor clients with more choice and convenience.Demand for access to private equity investments has accelerated over the past few years as investors are seeking diversification and return opportunities beyond traditional equity and fixed income. By identifying, screening, and curating a dynamic mix of distinctive private equity and credit portfolios, the Princeton Everest Fund provides innovative access built to deliver long-term value.“Direct access to industry leaders in private equity and credit is generally inaccessible to individual investors,” said John Sabre, Mount Yale's CEO.“We provide investors with private equity and credit exposure to some of the largest and most tenured managers at low investment minimums, and we are excited to reach more investors by offering our strategies on the iCapital Marketplace platform.”About Mount Yale Capital GroupMount Yale's subsidiaries serve institutional and individual investors. Mount Yale's two affiliated investment advisors, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC and Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC, advise on nearly $3 billion of assets (as of 12/31/2022).For more information, visit thepefundAll investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Princeton Everest Fund. This and other information is contained in the prospectus and should be read carefully before investing. For a prospectus, please call the Princeton Everest Fund at 1-888-868-9501. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC are not affiliated.Closed-Funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Many of the Underlying Funds may have limited operating histories and the information the Fund will obtain about such investments may be limited. 