Miller & Smith Companies Celebrates 60 Years With New Website Launch

Leading real estate firm offers comprehensive residential and commercial development services.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 1964, Miller & Smith Companies has built a reputation as one of Washington D.C.'s most esteemed privately-owned real estate firms, specializing in land planning and development, homebuilding, commercial construction and advisory services. Celebrating over 60 years of success in providing seamless solutions for complex real estate challenges, the company is excited to announce its new website-Designed to meet the needs of lenders, property owners, and developers, the platform will offer an easy-to-navigate experience, allowing clients to explore the wide range of services and understand why Miller & Smith is the perfect fit for their real estate needs.“As a home builder in the Washington area for more than 60 years, Miller and Smith has been at the forefront of home design and architecture,” said Tom Hyde, Chief Operations Officer with Miller & Smith.“As developers, we have a long history of navigating the process seamlessly from site plans, community engagement through community management.”Creating value and instilling confidence, Miller & Smith's Land Development Group specializes in acquiring, zoning, entitling and developing land into top-quality residential and commercial developments. Qualified with a proven ability to solve complex problems, the team successfully navigates and manages all aspects of the construction process for residential, infill, mixed-use, retail, redevelopment, commercial, resort, active-adult, industrial, Build-For-rent and water-oriented properties.The Miller & Smith Advisory Group is prepared with the resources to help financial institutions, local governments and investment groups optimize the value of their commercial and residential land holdings. This includes analyzing real estate holdings and coordinating resources to develop strategic plans and manage the necessary course of action.With an established track record of building high-quality commercial projects, Miller & Smith commercial real estate expertise includes acquiring, developing, building and managing properties. Whether it's an upscale mixed-use shopping and dining development or a Class A office space, Miller & Smith Companies ensures the building is a beautiful addition to the landscape.About Miller & Smith: Founded in 1964, Miller & Smith has been one of the Washington area's top privately owned building and development firms for over 55 years. Active in residential and commercial real estate, the company has earned a reputation for creating innovative and imaginative homes and communities. Since 1964, Miller & Smith has built over 6,500 single-family homes, over 10,000 townhomes and over 2,000 condominiums and has developed over 14,000 homesites in 135 communities throughout Maryland and Virginia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia. For more information, visit the website at millerandsmithcompanies . or call 703-821-2500.

