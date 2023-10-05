Eye Surgeons Urge Responsible Viewing Of Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Watching The Upcoming 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Proper Protective Eyewear Can Result In Permanent Vision Loss

- James Lehmann, MD

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the celestial event of the year approaches, eye specialists are encouraging the general public to protect their vision from potential harmful effects of viewing the upcoming solar eclipse on October 14, according to leading eye surgeon, Kenneth Maverick, MD, co-founder and partner of Focal Point Vision in San Antonio.

“Because San Antonio is expected to be near the 'vortex of viewing' of the upcoming solar eclipse, we'd simply like to remind the public to be responsible in how they view this event and what visual precautions they should be taking,” said Dr. Maverick.“We're not trying to scare anyone from viewing this celestial event, we just want to make sure people take the proper protective measures to avoid serious eye damage.”

The 'ring of fire' solar eclipse gets its name because the sun will form a ring around the moon at mid-eclipse. This year's event is set to be a remarkable sight, but it's crucial to remember that looking directly at the sun - even during an eclipse - can cause severe eye damage. Protective eyewear is an absolute necessity for safeguarding your vision during this rare phenomenon.

Eye surgeon, James Lehmann, MD reiterated the importance of wearing certified solar viewing glasses during this brief event.“There are specialized protected glasses designed to filter out harmful ultraviolet and infrared radiation,” he said.“These glasses are not expensive and will allow you to observe the eclipse safely without risking damage to your eyes.”

Both Dr. Lehmann and Dr. Maverick emphasized that regular sunglasses, homemade filters, or unverified eyewear should not be used.“These types of eyewear simply do not offer sufficient protection,” said Dr. Lehmann.

Eye doctor, Lee Peplinkski, OD, FAAO points out that the consequences of not using protective eyewear during an eclipse can include permanent eye injury, such as solar retinopathy, which can result in vision impairment or blindness.“Never look directly at the sun, no even during an eclipse,” he said, adding“not to look at any of it with the naked eye...not even for a minute!”

Dr. Maverick said,“That's why we encourage everyone to make responsible choices and prioritize safety when enjoying the eclipse on October 14.” The public is reminded to have certified solar viewing glasses and use them correctly.

“Some of the potential damage caused by natural, direct viewing of the solar eclipse can cause irreversible damage to your eyes,” said Dr. Lehmann.“So we encourage what we call 'responsible viewing.”

Join us in experiencing this awe-inspiring celestial event safely and responsibly. Protect your vision, protect your future.

Focal Point Vision is a full-service comprehensive ophthalmology practice located in San Antonio. Since its inception, the practice has grown to become one of San Antonio's leading refractive and comprehensive eyecare practices. It currently has locations in the San Antonio Medical Center, Alamo Heights and Schertz.

For further information regarding Focal Point Vision or services offered by their doctors, please contact Jesse Alvarado at or 210-614-3600.

Jesse Alvarado

Focal Point Vision

+1 210-614-3600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube