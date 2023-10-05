CORUS ENTERTAINMENT's FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OCTOBER 27, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) will release its fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2023 results on Friday, October 27, 2023.

A conference call

with Corus' senior management will take place

at 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT /

6 a.m. MT / 5 a.m. PT .

While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in.

Rapidconnect:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically:





Traditional Dial-in Information:



1.888.664.6383 (toll-free North America) or 416.764.8650 (local or international)

Webcast:

This conference call will also be available through a live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website at .



Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. PowerPoint slides will be posted 15 minutes before the start of this call in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website.

Replay:

This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning October 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET or accessible by telephone until November 3, 2023, at 1.888.390.0541 (toll-free North America) or 416.764.8677 (local or international), using replay code 367305# .

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings

encompass

33

specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services.

Corus is an

internationally-renowned

content creator

and distributor through Nelvana, a world class

animation

studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted

content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency

so, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house,

Kids Can Press.

Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News,

Globalnews , Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit

.

