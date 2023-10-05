Albemarle Corporation To Release Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results On Wednesday, November 1, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE,

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB ), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, November 2, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB ) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp. Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

