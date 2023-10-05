THE COUNSELORS OF REAL ESTATE® REVEALS ANNUAL TOP TEN ISSUES AFFECTING REAL ESTATE FOR 2024

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counselors of Real Estate®, a global organization of commercial property advisors, today released its annual report on the Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate ® for the upcoming year. Since 2012, the report has identified the current and emerging issues Counselors expect to have the most significant influence on real estate. As the real estate industry faces an extraordinary era of unpredictability, the effect of political unrest and global economic health is the leading concern of the 1,000-member organization in its 2024 report, with office occupancy and valuations, the housing shortage and artificial intelligence (AI) rounding out the top four issues.

"The Counselors of Real Estate proactively recognizes crucial themes so we can pinpoint trends and note their evolution and subsequent bearing on real estate," said William McCarthy, CRE®, global chair of The Counselors of Real Estate. "This past year has been challenging for some and opportunistic for others as the economy, office market and innovation continues to evolve and impact the market. Additionally, the housing shortage and infrastructure issues continue to cause disruption."

"This next year will be crucial to real estate with the upcoming election at the local, regional and national level," said McCarthy. "All eyes are on the future as we navigate these disruptions with a purpose for developing solutions and a better understanding of how the issues may impact and change the many professional disciplines in commercial real estate."

2024 Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate

The Counselors of Real Estate® is an international consortium of commercial property professionals from leading real estate, financial, law, valuation, and business advisory firms, as well as real property experts in academia and government. Membership is selective and extended by invitation.

Counselors practice in 22 countries and offer expertise in more than 60 real estate disciplines across all asset classes.

Counselors have resolved the dispute between the developer of the World Trade Center and its insurers post September 11, led the privatization of U.S. Army Housing, developed a multi- billion-dollar, 10-year master plan for Philadelphia Public Schools, created and endowed the MIT Center for Real Estate, and valued both the Grand Canyon and Yale University.