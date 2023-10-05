New Jersey Real Estate Agent Presents Q4 Mastermind Seminar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Realtor brings together experts to teach an innovative Wealth Mindset Seminar

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Queenella Gibson, a respected name in New Jersey's real estate sector, has taken the initiative to organize an innovative Wealth Mindset Seminar. This educational event is designed to empower attendees with insights and strategies to unlock their full potential and achieve financial abundance. The seminar will feature a distinguished panel of speakers, each renowned for their notable financial achievements.The brainchild of Queenella Gibson, the seminar is a must attend event for individuals seeking financial growth and insight into building wealth. The seminar is scheduled to take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Newark Penn Station on Saturday, October 7th, 2023, commencing at 11:00 AM. Detailed event information and ticket purchase options are available on the event's official website: (Link to Purchase Tickets)."I am thrilled to have the best of the best in the industry speak at this event which promises to be a life changing and inspiring moment in your life" Q4 Mastermind Wealth Mindset Organizer and Real Estate Expert Queenella GibsonDistinguished Speakers Include:Jeff Lindor – HostAinsley"Ace" EmileJude BernardBenedict GuerrierDarrell BaileyMichael PennisiWelby"AtMyBest197" AccelyWallo267This seminar will provide practical advice and resources for effective financial management, intelligent investing, and wealth creation. Topics of discussion will span budgeting, saving, debt management, investment strategies, and more.Attendees will also gain insights and resources for securing funding for business and real estate ventures.A central focus of the seminar will be real estate investment, with discussions covering market trends, investment strategies, legal considerations, financial analysis, and more. The event will provide valuable networking opportunities with fellow investors, industry professionals, potential partners, funders, and opportunities to explore potential investment properties.This event offers a unique platform for individuals eager to connect with like-minded peers interested in improving their financial standing. Attendees will have the chance to network, exchange ideas, and potentially establish valuable business connections and partnerships.Participants will be guided through various strategies aimed at shifting their mindset toward abundance. This includes identifying and reframing limiting beliefs, setting financial goals, and cultivating positive habits and attitudes toward money.The Q4 Mastermind: Wealth Mindset 2023 event promises to be an engaging and enlightening experience for those looking to reshape their financial mindset and acquire the tools needed to achieve their business and real estate goals.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Janell Barrett Jones –ABOUT QUEENELLA GIBSON:Queenella Gibson is a licensed realtor, author, public speaker, and visionary leader renowned for her talent in building both people and stages. Queenella's mission is to help people build confidence, develop their skills, and overcome obstacles in order to achieve their goals. Queenella believes in empowering others to reach their full potential and continues to leave a lasting legacy in the world of real estate.Event Details:Date: Saturday, October 7th, 2023Time: 11:00 AMLocation: DoubleTree by Hilton Newark Penn StationOfficial Event Website: (Link to Purchase Tickets)

