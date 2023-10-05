THIS IS HALLOWEEN! Boxlunch Celebrates Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 30Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BoxLunch Celebrates Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary with Exclusive Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer with a cause, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Collection. A tribute to Tim Burton's iconic masterpiece, this collection includes a wide range of items that are perfect for fans of all ages. From stylish apparel to jewelry and accessories, as well as quirky housewares and bags, there's something for everyone in this enchanting collection.Standout apparel items include some fall fashion must-haves: a casino jacket featuring Disney's Jack Skellington as the iconic Jack of Spades, a Team Jack hockey jersey in Halloween colors, Jack & Zero Wavy Black/White Colorblock Crewneck, a unisex THIS IS HALLOWEEN woven shirt featuring Disney's Jack Skellington signature on the front and iconic Jack Skellington face on the back, and a cozy pullover sweater adorned with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas characters.A BoxLunch exclusive Loungefly Zero Cosplay Bag and matching wallet is a must-have for fans of Jack's little ghost-dog reindeer, Zero.Fans of humanoid ragdoll Disney's Sally can pay homage to her unique style with the Sally cosplay cardigan, Sally patterned smock dress, and the cozy Sally striped flannel depicting Sally's apothecary on the back.The collection also boasts a range of accessories and jewelry sure to complete any look this holiday season. Add a touch of flair to your hair with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas wreath-themed scrunchy set that has a matching set of wreath earrings. Elevate any outfit with a pearl layered necklace set featuring subtle elements inspired by the beloved cult-classic film or the Disney Jack Skellington beaded bracelet.For those looking to bring the magic of film's frightfully fun Halloween Town into their homes, the collection includes enchanting housewares. Fans can set the mood with an adorable Zero Mood Lamp, which is perfect for creating a spooky ambiance, or drink their favorite beverages from the Sally Sleepytime Soup sculpted mug. Spice up food with Scary Teddy and Zero salt and pepper shakers, or add a touch of magic to the kitchen by storing mystical concoctions in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas potion jar set.The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Collection will be available both in-store and online at starting on October 5th. Don't miss the chance to celebrate this beloved film's milestone anniversary exclusively with BoxLunch.DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS:BOXLUNCH X NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS 30TH###For Press Inquiries regarding BoxLunch:Paul Christensen ()About BoxLunchBoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. Every $10 spent across the retailers' themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help fight against hunger, visit BoxLunch in-store or online at to learn how to get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates 242 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch donates one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide ten meals secured by local partner food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023, to February 3, 2024. The meal claim is valid as of November 1, 2020, subject to change.

