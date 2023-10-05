Haemonetics Sets Date For Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results: November 2, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE ) announced that the Company intends to publish second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on November 2, 2023.
The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q2 2024 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call . Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link:
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 2, 2023 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics
(NYSE: HAE ) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit
Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury
David
Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9763
(203) 733-4987
[email protected]
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
[email protected]
