Haemonetics Sets Date For Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results: November 2, 2023

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q2 2024 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call . Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link:



A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 2, 2023 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics

(NYSE: HAE ) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit

.