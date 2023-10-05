Gen To Release Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results And Host 1St Anniversary Investor Update On November 7, 2023

Fiscal 2024 Q2 Earnings Results

November 7, 2023 – Before market open



Q2 financial results will be available Earnings Q&A to be held in combination with the Investor Update Q&A

Gen's 1st Anniversary Investor Update

November 7, 2023 – 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST in New York City

For webcast and replay information, please GenDigital



About Gen

GenTM (NASDAQ: GEN ) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at .