Penumbra, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call For November 2, 2023

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN ) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter 2023 after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at
4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release with third quarter 2023 financial results will be issued after market close
that day.
Webcast & Conference Call Information
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 330-2443 for domestic and international callers (conference id: 4604622), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: . The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit
Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
[email protected]
