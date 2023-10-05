Harvard Business School Club Of New York And CFGI Announce Exclusive Sponsorship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transformative partnership to advance leadership in the areas of corporate governance and financial management

The Harvard Business School Club of New York (HBSCNY), the alumni organization for 10,000+ HBS alumni residing in the Greater NY area, and CFGI, the nation's largest non-audit finance and accounting advisory firm servicing the office of the CFO, announce an exclusive sponsorship. A key theme of this partnership will be to create the "CFGI Event Series," a lineup of virtual and live events centered around the critical matters facing the office of the CFO and investors.

The series, meticulously curated by HBSCNY, will range in formats including bespoke events, dinners, and discussions, and will explore a range of topics and industries.

"This exciting collaboration is a significant milestone for the Club as it allows us to further our mission of engaging alumni, impacting the community, and fostering leadership and lifelong learning," said Clare Peeters, President of the Harvard Business School Club of New York.

"Our valued alumni and their organizations will have exclusive opportunities to connect with industry experts and engage in the most innovative thinking around governance, cybersecurity, accountability, and transparency issues facing tomorrow's accounting and finance executives.

As we embark on this journey with CFGI, we invite all our alumni and stakeholders to join us in shaping the conversation in this space."

HBSCNY fosters ongoing professional and personal development for its alumni and the general public and counts leadership and corporate governance among its main strategic pillars. Partnering with CFGI on this innovative series will create a robust exchange of ideas and promote excellence in business leadership.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Harvard Business School Club of New York and look forward to the opportunity to showcase how our work aligns with the values of the Club, its alumni, and its stakeholders," said William O'Hara and Lindsi Scanlan, Co-Managing Partners, CFGI.

"Our collaboration will showcase a range of resources available to CFOs and the investor community as they embark on the important work of their organizations that impact their industries, communities and the environment."

About CFGI

CFGI, a portfolio company of Carlyle and CVC, is the largest independent global accounting advisory firm. CFGI supports the Office of the CFO and Private Equity Sponsors with all your critical finance and accounting operations. We deliver the people, processes, and technology solutions to solve all your operational finance and technical accounting challenges. With a global presence spanning 17 offices and a dedicated team of over 1,000 full-time professionals, CFGI has fostered robust relationships with more than 3,000 clients across the world.

Among our distinguished clientele are over 500 publicly traded companies from a myriad of industries, including technology, media and entertainment, life sciences, healthcare, consumer and industrial products, financial services and energy. CFGI stands apart with its unwavering commitment to a client-centric approach, tailoring our services to meet the unique needs of each organization we serve.

About the HBS Club of New York

Founded in 1920, the HBS Club of NY is the alumni organization for the approximately 10,000 HBS alumni residing in the Greater NY area.

The Mission of the Club is to Make a Difference and to Support Harvard Business School by

Engaging Alumni,

Impacting Community, Fostering Leadership and Lifelong Learning.

