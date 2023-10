Pool Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVINGTON, La., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 earnings results before the market opens on October 19, 2023, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day. The earnings release as well as a live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8936 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4265 (international).

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 430 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit .

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel

Director of Investor Relations

985.801.5341