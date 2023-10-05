Gage For Men Introduces Its First Fragrance, CLASSIC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gage for men Classic Eau de Parfum

Gage for Men is breaking new ground by introducing its first fragrance for men, CLASSIC Eau de Parfum.

- Bennie PollardLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gage for Men is breaking new ground by introducing its first fragrance. Meet Gage for Men CLASSIC . A scent which personifies sophistication and strength via its notes of Sicilian lime, bergamot, black currant, patchouli, oakmoss, and musk, to mention a few. Gage for Men CLASSIC easily falls into Gage for Men's repertoire where the haircare products are touted as 'Modern. Simple. Haircare'. This fragrance can be called a Classic as well as a Modern Classic; either way works. CLASSIC offers a great scent experience which appeals to CEO's, rockers, athletes, or family men. Or all of the above.Hairstylist and business owner Bennie Pollard created Gage for Men for the guys who want a product that looks great in the shower as well as on the hair. This combination of good design and high-performing products is of utmost importance to Pollard, who is an avid design fan. His aim has always been beautifully crafted performance.Pollard has an extensive background in the beauty industry. He's a speaker, business owner, and an author. Pollard is a second-generation hairstylist, and he opened his first hair salon in 1992 which quickly earned awards and accolades. His second hair salon followed suit in 2018. He is a 7-time finalist and a 2-time winner of the acclaimed North American Hairstyling Awards, a guest artist, and he has coached numerous hair salons across the US. Bennie launched Cool Beauty Consulting in 2013 and in 2018 he released the book,“Small Business for the Rest of Us – One Dude's Journey”. Bennie's book is a business bio providing insights into the highs and lows of building a successful business in the salon industry.Pollard says, "Adding a fragrance to Gage for Men's repertoire was a clear decision which didn't need much pondering. I'm excited about sharing CLASSIC's performance and its quality scent with the world."Gage for Men CLASSIC, suggested retail $79.00. Available via

