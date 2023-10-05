Stacey Pitcher Joins Forces With Celebritypress® To Co-Author,“Success Redefined” With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stacey Pitcher

DEVONSHIRE, BERMUDA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stacey Pitcher, a passionate advocate for personal growth and empowerment, has officially signed a publishing deal with CelebrityPress® to co-author the forthcoming book "Success Redefined" alongside the renowned author Jack Canfield. This highly anticipated book, set to be released in 2024, promises to inspire readers to redefine success and embrace their unique brilliance.

Hailing from the picturesque island of Bermuda, Stacey Pitcher has always been driven by a profound desire to make a positive impact on people's lives. After earning her bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management - DeVry University, she embarked on a successful career as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with Audit at PricewaterhouseCoopers, gaining valuable skills and experience.

However, Stacey's passion for helping others continued to burn brightly. She served as the Treasurer at the Women's Resource Centre for two years, dedicating her time to supporting and empowering women in her community. Despite her success in accounting, Stacey felt a deep calling to follow her true passion-helping people thrive and embrace their unique brilliance.

In response to this calling, Stacey founded "Flawed Brilliance Coaching, Mentoring, and Consulting." Her transformative business is built on the belief that everyone possesses inherent imperfections and unique brilliance that can be harnessed to achieve personal and professional growth. Through a holistic approach, Flawed Brilliance empowers clients to overcome challenges, unlock their true potential, and embrace their authentic selves.

As a coaching and mentoring consultant, Stacey tailors her services to meet the specific needs of each individual or organization. Whether it's one-on-one coaching, group mentoring, or consulting sessions, her focus is on providing comprehensive support and guidance.

Stacey's journey has been one of continuous learning and growth, from her early days in Audit at PricewaterhouseCoopers to becoming a Senior Accountant at Enstar Group Limited and later an Assistant Director at the Bermuda Monetary Authority, demonstrating her versatility and adaptability in various roles.

Beyond her professional achievements, Stacey remains deeply committed to giving back to her community. Her work at the Women's Resource Centre reflects her dedication to supporting and uplifting others, especially women facing challenges in their lives.

Stacey Pitcher's remarkable journey is a testament to the power of following one's passion and creating a business that aligns with one's purpose. As she continues to empower individuals and organizations through Flawed Brilliance, Stacey's impact on the lives of others grows stronger. Through her coaching, mentoring, and consulting services, she is helping others discover their light within, embracing their flaws, and unleashing their true brilliance to create a brighter future.

In addition to her inspiring work, Stacey Pitcher's life is complemented by her adorable four-legged companion, Kaili-a charming Morkie (Maltese-Yorkshire Terrier mix) who holds a special place in her heart.

For more information about Stacey Pitcher and her transformative work, please visit: Flawed Brilliance

CelebrityPress®

CelebrityPress®

email us here