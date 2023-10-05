How A Local Eatery Is Refreshing Its Approach With A Unique Marketing Tool

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

At K'Town Pub, Flavorful Bites Meet Smartphone Alerts

K'Town Pub Taphouse & BBQ Uses Digital Cards to Attract New Customers

KUTZTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the heart of Kutztown, a historic gastronomic favorite, the K'Town Pub Taphouse & BBQ, has tapped into the future of customer engagement. With an annual cycle of student influx due to Kutztown University, the pub has adopted a savvy approach to retain its sheen among both the ever-changing college crowd and the town's regulars.From Traditional Tastes to Digital EngagementWhile the pub's wood-fired BBQ and artisanal craft beers remain a steady draw, the management realized an untapped potential of connecting more directly with the college-aged, mobile-only generation. The answer? Digital Cards that live inside their smartphone wallets.Customized to K'Town's business and uploaded through a simple QR code scan, the front side showcases the brand and its topline business details. Meanwhile the back gives users access to community and other unique brand offerings. K'Town uses the back of its card for its contacts and location information, as well as to keep its regulars up to date on operating hours and connect them to its Facebook and Instagram groups. It also gives them the ability to personalize the types and frequency of alerts they want to receive.K'Town's digital cards quickly caught on. Ensuring that the pub's events, offers, and promotions come straight to the forefront, without the clutter of social media, the cards have served as instant reminders of what's sizzling at the pub - be it a trivia night after a rigorous college day or an impromptu weekend offer.Tantalizing Offers and GrowthK'Town's strategic promotions, like the "15% off on sandwiches after 4 pm", targeted at digital Cardholders, have proven to be a hit. This approach hasn't just driven an increase in sandwich sales, but expanded sales of items across the fuller menu as well. As further evidence of the program's impact, K'Town's patron database has grown by nearly a thousand new members since it first launched.Building on this success, K'Town is looking to expand where it drops its QR codes–in some fun and unexpected spots–as well as explore integrating loyalty features that take the place of traditional paper punch loyalty cards. These new loyalty features would allow patrons to keep track of offers, like "Buy 9 sandwiches, get the 10th free", in an environmentally-friendly and user-centric way.K'Town Pub Taphouse & BBQ is a testament to what's possible when a business rooted in tradition embraces the future. It stands as an inspiration for other establishments contemplating a blend of heritage and innovation.About The Wallet GroupThe Wallet Group is a pioneering force in the realm of digital wallets , committed to redefining how businesses and their customers connect in a digital age. Based in Philadelphia and serving clients across the globe, The Wallet Group works with brands to design, tailor, and implement a digital card that flawlessly integrates with mobile smartphone wallets. The solution equips organizations with tools for direct messaging, geo-location, beacon technology, and advanced analytics. Whether it's a local business or a global entity, dynamic digital cards provide a streamlined platform for enhanced engagement, fostering stronger brand loyalty and community connection. To learn more about digital cards, visit .

Fryske Helms

WIT Strategy

email us here