Targus Introduces Clear Collection Of Military-Grade Cases For Apple® Ipad® 10Th Generation Series

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one laptop case brand in the US and Canada1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced the availability of its new collection of military-grade2 clear cases for the Apple® iPad® (10th Generation Series) 10.

The collection includes a Click-InTM Clear Case with Kickstand, Pro-Tek® Clear Case, and VersaVu® Clear Rotating Case, each offering varying levels of protection and functional features that range in price from $39.99 to $54.99.

Targus' new Clear Cases for Apple iPad 10th Gen Series are the clear choice for tough protection.

"We've designed our clear cases to deliver superior protection while allowing iPad users to extend the functionality of their device and show off its true color," says David Dorantes , Director of Product Marketing, Targus. "Key features like military grade drop protection that withstands drops up to four feet, a clear back, and thin profile, make them a must-have accessory for 10 iPads."

Engineered for durability without the extra weight, the Click-InTM Clear Case + Kickstand (THD927GL) has a shock-absorbent tray with wrap-around bezel and reinforced corners in a slim design. Its built-in kickstand flips out to offer hands-free viewing in multiple angles while in landscape mode, making it easy to watch the screen at nearly any angle. For added efficiency, it also features an integrated holder for an Apple Pencil® or stylus (Pencil sold separately by Apple®).

The new Pro-Tek® Clear Case (THD935GL) has a shock-absorbent tray with wrap-around bezel, covered buttons, and reinforced corners, plus a protective folio cover, all in a sleek, clear-back design. With a new take on Targus' signature Pro-Tek cover, the case's bi-fold cover flips open into a stand, allowing for multiple viewing angles or typing positions, and helps users find the most comfortable hands-free placement.

Designed for protection and versatile viewing, the VersaVu® Clear Case (THD936GL) features a shock-absorbent tray with wrap-around bezel and reinforced corners, plus a protective folio cover to safeguard the screen. The VersaVu's patented 360-degree rotation creates virtually any positioning option and transitions smoothly between portrait and landscape views. Deep grooves anchor the edge to ensure stability, and precision cutouts provide easy access to the device's buttons, ports, and camera lenses. Enjoy added ease and convenience with the integrated holder for an Apple Pencil. It's also structurally designed with audio-boosting scoops to deliver a premium sound experience.

The new Clear Collection is available for sale now in the US on Targus and through participating retailers.

About Targus



For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike - connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus , like or follow us on Facebook , and LinkedIn .