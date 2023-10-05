THE REVOLUTION 5 PRO IS AVAILABLE FOR PREORDER ON NACON WEBSITE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Video game accessories manufacturer and publisher Nacon, today announced the pre-order debut for its Revolution 5 Pro controller. NACON's teams have spent years developing their sixth Pro controller, working closely with professional gamers such as Mister Crimson, one of the best versus-fighting players in the world. Each aspect of this distinctive controller has been carefully crafted to cater to the requirements and elevate the gameplay of even the most discerning gamers. For those eager to try it as soon as possible, it can be pre-ordered on nacongaming .Discover the Revolution 5 Pro which delivers state-of-the-art gaming technology.The new video offers a glimpse of the latest technologies that make the REVOLUTION 5 PRO A crucial gamepad for gamers who compete at a high level.Asymmetrical sticks: optimal handling and distinct ergonomicsOver 10h battery life: for long, wireless gaming sessions without the need to rechargePlay in wired mode with a detachable 3m cable, or wireless with optimized latency thanks to RF technology.Enhanced precision and durability for joysticks and triggers thanks to Hall Effect technology, reducing "joystick drift" (compared with previous Revolution controllers)Trigger Blocker: adapt to any in-game situation by customizing the trigger amplitudeCustomisation app (for PC/Mac, coming soon to mobile): offering more freedom to make your controller unique and adapted to the way you playComprehensive customization: 4 customizable profiles per platform, 3 sets of weights, 3 stick sizes, 3 sets of stick heads, and no fewer than 60 customization optionsErgonomic shortcuts: choose the action assignment using the buttons on the back of the controllerBluetooth game audio: when connected to your console, instantly switch between console sound and Bluetooth® stereo headphonesPremium materials for improved comfort and handlingOn top of all that, the REVOLUTION 5 PRO is compatible with PS5TM/PS4TM/PC* and comes with a storage case.Visit to discover all the technical details about the REVOLUTION 5 PRO and pre-order it exclusively.Nacon's REVOLUTION 5 PRO controller is available now for preorder exclusively on the NACON website .***About NACONNACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.“PlayStation”,“PS4”,“PS5” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.*PC compatibility not tested or endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

