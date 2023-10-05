Introducing The Linear/1 UPS Manufactured By Accratech, Inc. Certified UL 60601-1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Linear/1 UPS manufactured by Accratech, Inc. certified UL 60601-1, the Last word in perfect power providing safe conditioned, continuous electrical power for your professional medical team using sensitive critical medical equipment on patients that ar
3 and 5 KW models
Reliable Safe Dependable Uninterruptible Power System Reliable Safe Clean Backup Power”
- Tom ChudyNECEDAH, WI, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Linear/1 Uninterruptible Power System Isolated power conditioner UPS UL 60601-1 certified for use in medical applications
The Linear/1 Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) is a isolated power conditioner that has been certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) to be used in medical applications in accordance with UL and cUL 60601-1. This certification means that the Linear/1 UPS meets the highest standards for safety and performance in medical environments.
The Linear/1 UPS is designed to provide clean, uninterrupted power to sensitive electronic equipment. It features a rugged, all-metal construction and is backed by a three-year warranty. The Linear/1 UPS is also UL 1778 certified, meaning it meets the strictest standards for surge protection.
The Linear/1 UPS is an ideal power solution for a wide range of medical applications, including hospital equipment, patient monitors, and x-ray machines. For more information, please visit accratech .com.
