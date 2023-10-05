Introducing The Linear/1 UPS Manufactured By Accratech, Inc. Certified UL 60601-1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3 and 5 KW models

Reliable Safe Dependable Uninterruptible Power System

Linear/1 Uninterruptible Power System Isolated power conditioner UPS UL 60601-1 certified for use in medical applicationsThe Linear/1 Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) is a isolated power conditioner that has been certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) to be used in medical applications in accordance with UL and cUL 60601-1. This certification means that the Linear/1 UPS meets the highest standards for safety and performance in medical environments.The Linear/1 UPS is designed to provide clean, uninterrupted power to sensitive electronic equipment. It features a rugged, all-metal construction and is backed by a three-year warranty. The Linear/1 UPS is also UL 1778 certified, meaning it meets the strictest standards for surge protection.The Linear/1 UPS is an ideal power solution for a wide range of medical applications, including hospital equipment, patient monitors, and x-ray machines.

