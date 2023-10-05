Agilepoint V9, A Giant Leap Forward In Codeless Process Automation, Empowering Organizations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOUNTAINVIEW, CA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AgilePoints is announcing the launch of AgilePoint v9, the most advanced version of the codeless process automation platform. AgilePoint v9 is a major achievement and a testament to an unwavering dedication to empowering organizations with the necessary tools to simplify processes, enhance productivity, and catalyze innovation.AgilePoint v9 is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's dynamic and competitive landscape. With many new features and enhancements, this version takes codeless process automation to a new level. Here are some of the highlights:.Enhanced User Experience: AgilePoint v9 boasts a sleek and intuitive user interface that simplifies the automation journey for users of all backgrounds. User feedback has been prioritized to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience..Advanced Workflow Designer: A new and improved workflow designer offers unparalleled flexibility and customization options, enabling organizations to create complex workflows easily. Say goodbye to bottlenecks and hello to streamlined processes..Seamless Integration: AgilePoint v9 offers deeper integration capabilities with popular third-party applications (120+ platforms), making connecting your favorite tools and systems easier. Automate tasks and data flow across your entire tech stack effortlessly..Enhanced Analytics: more profound insights into your processes with advanced analytics and reporting tools. Supporting data-driven decisions to optimize workflows and drive business outcomes..Improved Collaboration: AgilePoint v9 fosters team collaboration with enhanced communication and parallel development. Break down silos and enhance productivity by working together seamlessly..Security and Compliance: AgilePoint v9 has advanced security features, audit logs, and compliance controls to ensure data remains safe and processes comply with industry standards."Our team has worked tirelessly to bring AgilePoint v9 to life," said Jesse Shiah, CEO of AgilePoint Inc. "We believe this release will empower businesses of all sizes to automate their processes more efficiently and enable cross-functional end-to-end automation. Whether in finance, healthcare, manufacturing, or any industry, AgilePoint v9 is designed to help you achieve your automation goals."AgilePoint v9 is set to revolutionize how organizations approach process automation, enabling them to adapt, innovate, and thrive in today's rapidly changing business environment. To learn more about AgilePoint v9 and how it can benefit your organization, visit our website atAbout AgilePointAgilePoint is a US (California)--based global software company (with offices in Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Taiwan, and Malaysia) that provides scalable digital dynamic processes to drive business growth. Its adaptive hyper-automation Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) supports end-to-end automation, empowering experts and citizen developers to drive seamless business transformations with future-proof digital solutions. AgilePoint emphasizes agility, security, and resilience.AgilePoint has delivered expert services to top brands worldwide, ranging from Fortune 50 to Global 5000 companies. AgilePoint was recently named a 'Strong Performer' in the Forrester WaveTM: Low-Code Development Platforms For Professional Developers and received an exceptional 4,8 score in a recent 'Voice of the Customers' report by Gartner.Learn more about the AgilePoint Platform and Pricing and Availability. Click hereFollow AgilePoint on LinkedInContact USJesse Shiah+1 650 968 6789Contact EMEA

