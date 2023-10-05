Wellzesta Integrates Generative AI, Voice Into Eldertech Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wellzesta Life Homepage

Wellzesta's CommunityOS harnesses AI tech for senior living and life plan communities, delivering powerful customer experience (CX) for aging adults.

- Kyle RobinsonCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ElderTech software company, Wellzesta has integrated generative AI services into its Wellzesta Life community operating system (CommunityOS). While EHR providers like Epic and Cerner plan to implement the cutting-edge technology in 6-12 months, Wellzesta is already integrating voice and generative AI to enhance the experience of adults 65+ years old.The Wellzesta Life interface is designed to allow seniors to find information easily, with as few clicks and as little typing as possible. Traditional search methods rely on correctly entered keywords, as well as precise spelling and memorized commands. This is often frustrating for someone searching for specific information and answers. Voice and generative AI eliminate these barriers by removing the need for typing altogether, while generative AI infers the question's meaning, so senior adults easily can speak conversationally, rather than relying on exact wording or recall.“As a leader in the eldertech space, we believe it is important to always be iterating and looking ahead. Our client-partners are working diligently each day to improve lives, so it is our job to help make their days more efficient and effective.” says Wellzesta co-founder, Kyle Robinson.“We aim to leverage the best technology to give both staff and residents / members quality time and useful information they may not otherwise have access to each day.”Wellzesta's software uses speech-to-text recognition to formulate the question, then Generative AI posits the question to a transformer model that has been trained on the community's data. This is followed by a transformer model trained on user-specific data for the community or organization. The model's output answers the question with relevant content, which may be messages, documents, articles, videos, culinary offerings, concierge requests or wellness content.Wellzesta has demo experiences available for scheduling for communities who are interested to learn more and want to see the platform in action. Go to:

Faye Postma

Project No. 9



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn