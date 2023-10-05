Old Trapper Renews Sponsorship Of The 2023 Annual Legends Classic And Empire Classic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beef Jerky Designated“Official Snack” of Men's College Basketball Tournaments

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper today announced that they are the“Presenting Sponsor” of the 2023 Legends Classic and an“Official Sponsor” of the 2023 Empire Classic Men's College Basketball Tournaments. Old Trapper Beef Jerky is the“Official Snack” of both tournaments.

The 12th annual Legends Classic takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 16th and 17th and will feature men's college basketball teams from Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, and St. Bonaventure. The 29th annual Empire Classic tournament will return to Madison Square Garden on November 19th and 20th where UConn, Indiana, Texas, and Louisville will compete for this year's title.

As the“Official Snack” of both tournaments, Old Trapper will enjoy prominent placement throughout both tournaments and in TV and media coverage. Old Trapper will also be spotlighted on tickets, web banners, digital signage, court decals and billboards throughout the Legends Classic games.

“The Legends Classic and Empire Classic tournaments are an exciting start to the men's college basketball season, and we enjoy teaming up as the Presenting Sponsor of the Legends Classic and Official Snack of both tournaments,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper.“Basketball fans are some of our most loyal customers and we are proud to be a favorite snack that they turn to while watching their teams battle it out for the 2023 Legends Classic and Empire Classic titles.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit .



Kristyn Ristaino

Avalon PR Group

+ +1 512-777-8602

