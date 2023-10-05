Anchoring A Healthier Future: Trends In Suture Anchors Market | Growing At A CAGR Of 4.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global suture anchors market size is projected to reach $899.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Suture Anchors Market is a critical component of modern orthopedic and surgical care. These tiny devices play a vital role in securing soft tissues, ligaments, and tendons to bone during surgical procedures. Whether in orthopedic surgeries, sports medicine, or other medical fields, suture anchors are instrumental in achieving stable and long-lasting repairs. As surgical techniques advance and the demand for minimally invasive procedures grows, the suture anchors market continues to evolve, offering improved solutions for patients and healthcare professionals alike, and contributing to better outcomes in musculoskeletal health. The global suture anchors market size was valued at $572.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $899.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Pre & Post) -

.Discovery and development of suture anchors product slowed down during pandemic however did not stop.

.Non-essential surgical procedures took a potential backlog, owing to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases; only selective emergency surgeries were performed.

The suture anchor is inserted into the bone or tissue using a drill or other insertion tool, and the suture is then threaded through the anchor and tied off to secure it in place. The anchor provides a stable point of attachment for the suture, allowing for a stronger repair and better healing. Suture anchors may be either absorbable or non-absorbable. Absorbable suture anchors gradually dissolve over time, reducing the risk of infection and eliminating the need for a second surgery to remove the anchor. Non-absorbable suture anchors, on the other hand, remain in place permanently. Suture anchors are an important tool in orthopedic and soft tissue surgeries, allowing for strong, stable repairs and better outcomes for patients.

Important Key Market Players Are -

.Johnson and Johnson,

.Anika Therapeutics Inc.,

.Paragon 28, Inc,

.Stryker Corporation,

.Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,

.Arthrex, Inc.,

.Ossio Inc.,

.Medtronic plc,

.Smith & Nephew plc,

.CONMED Corporation

Additionally, market leaders are focusing on adopting strategies to increase the availability and usage of suture anchor products in developing economies. Also, experts from leading companies believe that as the geriatric population increases, the number of athletes and sportsmen are more prone to muscle injuries such as strains and sprains that cause demand for suture anchor products which promotes the growth of the market.

Geographic Segments Covered in the Report -

The Suture Anchors Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

. North America (USA and Canada)

. Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

. Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

