FACE AMUSEMENT & GUY FIERI FOUNDATION DONATE TEDDY BEARS FOR BUDDY WALK IN JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FACE Amusement Group, along with The Guy Fieri Foundation , recently partnered with The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) FRIENDS Chapter to donate Teddy Bears at the annual Johnson City Buddy Walk®, held at East Tennessee State University. The organizations came together to donate a bear to each participant in the walk. Please visit for more information and ways to donate.“We're excited to be able to once again create a fun experience for Buddy Walk participants, their siblings, and to support the NDSS in their awesome mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions,” states Bucky Mabe, CEO, FACE Amusement Group.FACE's Bear Hugs program donates a stuffed teddy bear each time a guest wins a bear at a FACE location. Local police, firefighters, and EMS benefit from the program, as do national organizations like the National Down Syndrome Society. The program is in its 6th year and to date over 10,000 bears have been donated to a wide array of charities.Additional FACE Bear Hug program donations will be held throughout the year.About National Down Syndrome SocietyNDSS empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions. Our flagship Buddy Walk is an important fundraise for NDSS as well as a celebration of the Down syndrome community. To register for a Buddy Walk, please visit .About The Guy Fieri FoundationThe Guy Fieri Foundation uses food, cooking, and education to support, uplift, and encourage our communities. Guy believes that giving back is one of the most important things you can do. "I was raised, that you always help your community and you always help people that need help, and you participate. You got to be an active member.” Learn more atAbout FACE Amusement GroupFACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with locations throughout the United States. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique amusement portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin' Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu's Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Branson Coaster, The Mirror Maize, while their growing hospitality side of the business includes Guy's Branson Kitchen and Bar as well as Chicken Guy! in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes and racetrack blazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize – memories that will last a lifetime.In addition to providing exceptional entertainment options, the company's core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity.

