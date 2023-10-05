European Parliament Condemns Taliban With 'Gender Aparthied' Resolution

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The European Union Parliament has condemned the severe violation of human rights in Afghanistan and the“gender apartheid policy of the Taliban” by issuing a resolution.

The European Parliament has expressed deep concern that since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, there has been a marked increase in the suppression of women, civil society, human rights defenders, and human rights violations.

In a resolution passed on Thursday, the European Parliament has called on the Taliban to honour their commitments regarding amnesty. The resolution received overwhelming support, with 519 votes in favour, 15 members voted against it, and 18 abstained.

This Parliament has also condemned Afghanistan's increased human rights violations, particularly arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and torture by former security forces.

European country representatives have also demanded in their resolution the cancellation of severe restrictions on the rights of women and girls in line with Afghanistan's international commitments, condemning the Taliban's gender apartheid policy.

The European Parliament has strongly denounced the Taliban for their egregious human rights violations, specifically citing the“brutal persecution of Christians” and religious minorities. This condemnation is part of their campaign to eliminate religious and ideological diversity in Afghanistan. Additionally, members of the European Parliament is urging the European Union and its member nations to support Afghan civil society.

They call for increased funding and protective initiatives for human rights defenders in the region.

In the last two years, the Taliban has issued over fifty directives targeting women, a concerning trend highlighted by human rights organizations. These directives have had a profound impact, effectively marginalizing women from Afghan society through the enforcement of stringent policies.

The Taliban's actions have raised alarm among human rights advocates who emphasize the group's systematic efforts to isolate and restrict women's freedoms in Afghanistan.

Human rights defenders have said that the Taliban has established“gender apartheid” in Afghanistan by segregating genders and depriving women of fundamental human rights.

Human rights activists called on the global community to officially recognize gender apartheid in Afghanistan.

