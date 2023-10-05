CBT 20Th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Celebrates Milestone: Over $500K Raised Over The Decades

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orange, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For twenty years the CBT Annual Charity Golf Classic has raised critical funds for Pacific Clinics' privately funded Hollygrove Programs. This year's tournament's proceeds of $43,000 and counting, surpass past tournaments, showing the commitment among the players and sponsors to supporting children and families in crisis. Since its inception, the golf classic has raised more than $500,000 to help children and families bridge the academic divide, receive support with mental and behavioral health, and put them on the path to long-term success.

For the past 20 years, founder, CEO, and Pacific Clinics' Board of Governors member, Kelly Ireland, along with her incredible team at CBT have hosted and produced CBT's Annual Charity Golf Classic at the one-of-kind Pelican Hill Golf Course in Newport Beach. All proceeds from the annual event go directly to help children in need in Los Angeles County. After enjoying a breakfast buffet, and participating in exciting raffles and games on the course, this year the guests enjoyed a post-golf dinner and award reception.

“I could not imagine 20 years ago that this tournament would turn into the incredibly successful event that it has for not only our customers, partners, and friends (the golfers), but the funding of the critical programs at Pacific Clinics” commented Kelly Ireland. “It started as my personal journey after being introduced to Hollygrove in early 2000. It quickly became the most important event of the year for everyone at CBT and I'm beyond proud of the job done to make it such a great success year after year.”

This annual event provides critical funds for Pacific Clinics' Hollygrove programs including Hollygrove Haven, Camp Hollygrove, and Parent Institute. In supporting these programs, we can ensure children receive academic and emotional support, bridging the academic divide that continues to plague low-income and minority children in greater Los Angeles. Our families continue to experience incredible challenges; however, these programs provide hope and offer support to help bridge the widening gap.

Los Angeles Regional Associate Director of Hollygrove Programs, Felicia Flores, shared her gratitude for the event, sharing "What you have done today has given communities access to much-needed support and education. My team and I want to thank every one of you. From the bottom of our hearts, from all of us at Pacific Clinics and the children and families that are served, a big warm thank you! You are making a difference daily in the lives of children. We are so grateful for the long-term partnership and support from CBT. Events such as this annual golf tournament enable to us to provide consistent and individualized support to our children and families supported by the Hollygrove Programs. Thank you, CBT, for 20 years of commitment to helping us do whatever it takes for families in need."

About Pacific Clinics

Pacific Clinics serves children, transitional-age youth, families, adults, and older adults. They offer a full range of mental and behavioral health services, foster care and social services, housing, continuing adult education, and early childhood education programs to qualifying individuals and families. Pacific Clinics' dedicated team of local experts offers culturally and linguistically relevant services in over 22 languages to meet the needs of our communities.

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today's data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Internet of Things (IoT), IT/OT convergence, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), we're ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution.

