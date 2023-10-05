Mental Healthcare Providers & Advocates To Host Suicide Awareness Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center is pleased to announce an upcoming suicide prevention and awareness event to be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Oak Brook, Ill. The event, which is co-hosted by Timberline Knolls, Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital, Acadia Healthcare's Treatment Placement Specialists®, and The Jason Foundation Inc. (JFI), will offer attendees the chance to learn from local behavioral health professionals in a collaborative setting.

The networking event, which includes a panel discussion, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Chicago Marriott Oak Brook at 1401 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, in the Marquis Junior Ballroom. The event is complimentary with lunch provided. However, due to limited space, registration is required to attend.

The day's social and educational activities will begin with arrivals and networking followed by a presentation by Clark Flatt, B.S., M.Div., who serves as president of The Jason Foundation Inc. Flatt has more than 25 years of experience in the suicide prevention field and has led JFI in its mission to address the nationwide youth suicide crisis.

After lunch, the event's panel discussion will take place, featuring the following professionals from Timberline Knolls and Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital:



Dan Santangelo, M.S., LCPC, Director of Clinical Services at Timberline Knolls

Tracey Papesh, MSW, CADC, CDVP, Director of Case Management at Timberline Knolls

Dr. Joao Busnello, Chief Medical Officer at Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital Rob Hittmeier, Chief Executive Officer at Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital

Throughout the event, speakers will talk about how to facilitate positive therapeutic support for people who are struggling with suicidal ideation. They'll also discuss ways to reduce the stigma associated with seeking support for thoughts of self-harm.

As a leading provider of behavioral health programming for women and girls, Timberline Knolls is proud to co-host this event for educators, behavioral health professionals, and members of the public.“It is vital to be able to speak openly about suicide prevention so that each of us can access the resources we need to play our part in addressing the crisis,” said Sarah Sadkowski, CEO of Timberline Knolls.“Timberline Knolls is honored to be part of such an important event serving the Chicagoland community.”

People who are interested in attending the event can register at the link provided below. To inquire about the event, please contact Nathan Mundt from the Treatment Placement Specialists® team at (928) 632-2185 or .

Registration link:

About Timberline Knolls

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls age 12 and older who are struggling with eating disorders, substance abuse, the effects of trauma, mood disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Located just outside Chicago on a picturesque, 43-acre, wooded campus, Timberline Knolls provides residents with excellent clinical care delivered by a highly trained professional staff. Just a short drive from our main campus, partial hospitalization programming (PHP) and intensive outpatient programming (IOP) with supportive housing are available for adult women. For more information, please visit .