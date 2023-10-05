FREEBIRDS UNLEASHES A LIMITED TIME TEXAS-SIZED BIRRIA EXPLOSION!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin TX, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hold onto your hats, because Freebirds World Burrito is cranking up the volume and bringing back the Texas-inspired, shredded beef, Birria! Get ready to rock your taste buds at all 64 locations across the Lone Star State, starting Monday, October 9th.

Birria, a traditional Mexican dish known for its rich, flavorful shredded beef, has taken the culinary world by storm in recent years. Freebirds is taking this phenomenon and infusing it with its own Texas influence, creating a unique and mouthwatering experience by pairing it with our Legendary Queso Blanco.

Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito, declares, "We're here to blow your minds with flavor! Freebirds' Birria hits differently because we're adding our Legendary Queso into the mix. It's the ultimate 'Queso-Birria' experience!"

Picture this: Juicy beef, slow-cooked to perfection with guajillo chilis, Chile de árbol, onions, garlic, clove, and a Texas-sized kick of jalapeños, marinating for a full 18 hours. This Birria is so tender, it practically shreds itself. It's back, and just in time to amp up all your fall festivities!

Pair Freebirds Birria with any of our customizable options – burritos, bowls, nachos, salads, tacos, quesadillas, you name it. The ultimate crowd-pleaser? The Queso-Birria burrito, featuring Spanish rice, black beans, lime juice, cilantro, and onions, all smothered in our signature Queso.

Don't miss your shot! Head down to your local Freebirds and grab a Birria burrito or bowl. And for the true rockstars, go big with a Monster-sized burrito or bowl to crank up the deliciousness.

Order now at to savor the flavor of our Birria or find a location near you at .

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas' No. 1 BurritoTM has 64 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer's choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds' customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets, and everyone in between.

