AI-Driven Partnership: Myndshft & Augmedix To Revolutionize Clinical Documentation & Prior Authorization

The Collaboration Aims to Significantly Boost Operational Efficiency, Enhancing Provider Experiences and Patient Outcomes

Mesa, AZ (October 5, 2023) - Healthcare tech leaders Myndshft , an automated prior authorization platform, and Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation, announced today a plan for a strategic partnership to deeply integrate their platforms to create a combined offering for the healthcare market. Together, Augmedix and Myndshft plan to offer harmonized automation solutions to address the spectrum of critical administrative burdens that face healthcare providers, ensuring a superior healthcare experience for both practitioners and patients.

“Our alliance with Augmedix is a milestone in healthcare efficiency. We expect our merged technologies to streamline operations and ensure precision and care at every stage, from documentation of patient interactions, to prior authorization submissions and status monitoring. We aim to set a new benchmark in healthcare delivery standards,” remarks Ron Wince, CEO of Myndshft.

Countering Burnout with Advanced Tech

The American Medical Association has underscored the link between administrative pressures and its impact on clinician burnout and productivity. Augmedix's industry-leading technology alleviates this burden by capturing patient-provider conversational data in real time and converting the data into medical notes. Myndshft provides further enhancements and ROI benefits, with a rapid provider-payer data exchange, automation of benefits verification, and streamlining of authorizations. Augmedix and Myndshft plan to collaborate to offer a combined implementation, support model, data model, and EHR integration infrastructure that enables providers to prioritize patient care over paperwork.







Boosted Productivity: AI and automation can reduce prior authorization transaction times and EHR administrative entry times by 70% or more.1





Enhanced Accuracy: Quality medical notes and error-checked authorizations mitigate delays or denials.



Improved Reimbursements: Accurate clinical records and smoother authorizations reduce friction in providers' revenue cycles.

Optimized Patient Care: Reduced administrative tasks let clinicians emphasize patient interactions, enhancing experiences and outcomes.



“Together with Myndshft, we are poised to transform healthcare documentation and delivery, from the exam room to the back office,” shared Ian Shakil, Founder, Director, and Chief Strategy Officer of Augmedix.“Augmedix is committed to not only directly tackling the critical administrative burdens of note-taking, but also to enabling an open ecosystem of partners and integrations to directly address other mounting administrative challenges that face providers beyond note creation.”

This partnership will allow Myndshft and Augmedix to set new standards, ensuring that clinicians can do what they do best-care for their patients. The parties have agreed in principle on a strategic partnership and are working towards the completion of a definitive agreement regarding the partnership.

1 Source: McKinsey

About Myndshft

Myndshft began with a mission to enable value-based care by empowering healthcare providers and payers to drive down costs and increase revenue while achieving optimal patient care.

Today, Myndshft is the only prior authorization platform in the market that consolidates drug management across both medical and pharmacy benefit types. Myndshft reduces manual work, eliminates duplication of effort, and shortens preauthorization cycle times so providers and payers can focus on patients, not paperwork.

For more information, visit .

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection by seamlessly integrating our technology at the point of care. Augmedix's proprietary platform digitizes the natural clinician-patient conversations, which are converted into comprehensive medical notes and structured data in real time. The company's platform uses automatic speech recognition and natural language processing, including large language models, to generate accurate and timely medical notes that are transferred into the EHR.

Augmedix's products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout, increasing clinician efficiency and improving patient access. Through Augmedix's proprietary platform and bi-directional communication channel, Augmedix is ideally suited to serve as the vehicle for change at the point of care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit .

Myndshft Media Contact

Name: Jennifer Royle-Jones

Email:

Phone: (480) 718-2163 ext. 719

Augmedix Media Contact

Name: Kaila Grafeman

Email:

Phone: (888) 669-4885