2.50 Lakh Backdoor Recruitments Made In J & K: CS Mehta

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta was accompanying LG J&K Manoj Sinha alongside other top administrative officials including ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Mehta said that between 2021- 22 a total of 30,000 employment opportunities were generated and people of Jammu and Kashmir were recruited.“Record number of engagements have been done.

No backdoor entry has indeed been made so far. Nothing much will surface as it used to happen in the past. We aim to provide equal opportunity to each common and poor individual of J&K.”

“More than 2.50 lakh people were recruited in the past through backdoor channels. What type of system is this?

No one should rely on backdoor channel entry. All of this has come to an end now.

Those who deserve jobs and those who don't should look for alternative work to earn a livelihood,” the CS said.

He suggested that youth need to think big rather than relying on daily wage jobs.

He said that the water supply will reach every remote place by the end of this year.

“People need to keep a check while work is going on since no such scheme will come early years. By the end of the year, the aim is to achieve 100 % work done in this regard.”

The CS said that J&K has borrowed power of 31,000 crore rupees.“Even after giving a 50 per cent subsidy, we are not able to get even 20 percent of the charges from consumers. They don't pay monthly payments.”

He said that 24-hour power supply can be a reality in the entire J&K only if people cooperate.“If 100% payment is done by all, we will get 24-hour power supply across the region. People need to be responsible and make 24 supply a reality for that people need to pay their bills timely,” the CS said.

On the education sector, the CS said that students need to at least qualify 12th standard in this era of education.“If there are problems or some challenges all of them can be mitigated. We need to make sure that our youth is well educated.”

About the health sector, he said that people need to make golden cards.“It is very beneficial for everyone. Till now about 7% of cards are pending individually.”

Referring to the importance of sports, he said that grounds have been made in each panchayat across J&K.“Everyone needs to take part in the sports activities.”

On Nasha Mukt Bharat, he said that it is being ensured and everyone should stay away from such practices.

Referring to the achievement of J&K, the CS said that our region has been able to record 100 per cent digitization.

“We are now number one across the country. There is no need to visit offices anymore. All services, schemes, and information are available on mobile which is just a click away. About 900 services are available now online.

No government official can show any incompetence in working on grievances filed online.

We have so far made about 1,000 officers pay fines for not responding to online queries,” he said.

With online services, he said, now the government has come to the people and is available on the phone.

Regarding tourism, he said that places like Bungus, Keran, and Teethwal will be taken to the next level in tourism activities.

He also advised the district administration to work toward an unemployment-free Kupwara.“Administration in Kupwara will work towards unemployment free Kupwara. Youth and women empowerment shall be their priority.”

