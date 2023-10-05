Stocks In Play


10/5/2023 - 10:40 AM EST - Nuvei Corporation : Has launched its enhanced payments solution for business-to-business (B2B) payments in Canada. Nuvei Corporation shares T.NVEI are trading down $0.24 at $20.37.

