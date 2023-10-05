Sir Arch Stanton Unveils Enchanting Single For Koala Bear Workshop's Animated Short

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Music Composer Sir Arch Stanton Unveils Enchanting Single "Exiled" for Koala Bear Workshop's Animated short story, "The Exiled Knight".

Newly established music composer Sir Arch Stanton continues to captivate audiences with his extraordinary musical prowess, and his latest release, "Exiled," is no exception. This mesmerizing single has been composed exclusively for the animated short "The Exiled Knight," a production of Koala Bear Workshop.

"Exiled" serves as the perfect auditory companion to the visually stunning narrative of "The Exiled Knight." With this composition, Sir Arch Stanton once again demonstrates his ability to craft music that enhances storytelling.

"The Exiled Knight," the animated short for which "Exiled" was composed, has been released and is available for viewing on YouTube:

Sir Arch Stanton's impressive musical portfolio extends beyond this collaboration. He is also the mastermind behind the captivating soundtrack of the Dark Tree Audio Podcast, music which can be enjoyed on major streaming platforms such as Spotify , Apple Music , and YouTube . His unique ability to craft immersive soundscapes has made him a sought-after composer in the world of audio storytelling.

"Exiled" is set to be released on October 27, 2023, and will be available on all major digital music platforms. This single promises to be a testament to Sir Arch Stanton's remarkable talent and his ability to elevate storytelling through the power of music.

For more information about Sir Arch Stanton, "Exiled," and "The Exiled Knight," please contact:

Email:

X (Twitter): @ThirdEyeStanton

About Sir Arch Stanton: Sir Arch Stanton is a new up and coming music composer known for his ability to create evocative and emotive music that enhances storytelling. His impressive body of work includes compositions for various mediums, including games, animation, and podcasts. Stanton's talent lies in his ability to craft music that deeply resonates with audiences and enriches the artistic narratives of the projects he collaborates on.