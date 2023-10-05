Crackdown On NCP Vehicles Looms In KP's Malakand Division

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) S. Khan

A sweeping crackdown against Non-Customs Paid (NCP) vehicles is on the horizon for Malakand Division and its neighboring districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to customs sources, the apex committee meeting has decided to take rigorous measures against NCP vehicles within the province. Following this meeting, the federal government and military leadership have instructed customs authorities to take action against non-custom paid vehicles across the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA).

As per a report by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), there are currently more than 400,000 non-custom paid vehicles scattered throughout various locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the Malakand Division alone, there are approximately 350,000 NCP vehicles. However, only 128,000 of these non-custom paid vehicles are registered with the Interior Department. These vehicles were granted a five-year exemption after the termination of PATA status for the Malakand Division. On June 30, 2023, this exemption for NCP vehicles came to an end.

Customs sources have stated that non-custom paid vehicles now fall under the illegal category as per the Customs SROs of 2018 and 2021. Regarding the future of these vehicles, a customs official mentioned that in 2021, the Economic Coordination Committee formulated specific rules regarding non-customs paid vehicles in the former FATA and PATA. According to these rules, after the expiration of the exemption period, owners of non-customs-paid vehicles will have two options: either surrender their vehicles to customs authorities or regularize them. However, given the current circumstances, new regulations are being devised for the regularization of non-custom paid vehicles.

An owner of an NCP vehicle showroom explained that there are numerous vehicle showrooms and businesses in the Malakand Division that rely on NCP vehicles. In light of inflation and economic challenges, purchasing vehicles has become an unattainable goal for many people. However, NCP vehicles are more affordable than their regular counterparts, enabling people to access personal transportation.

Conversely, Jamaat-e-Islami has voiced its dissent against the government's decision, asserting reservations about taking action against NCP vehicles in the Malakand Division. They stand firm on their legitimate rights and demand similar actions to be undertaken across the entire province, emphasizing that Malakand Division is exempt from taxation.

Inayatullah, a prominent Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former provincial minister, made it clear that resistance will be mounted if any action is taken against non-custom paid vehicles in the Malakand Division. He stressed that it is not within the mandate of the caretaker government to initiate actions against non-custom paid vehicles.

Concerns are being expressed on social media by residents of the Malakand Division, who are also urged to strongly resist any impending actions on this matter.

