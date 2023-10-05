Turkish, Iraqi Defense Chiefs Meet In Ankara To Discuss Counterterrorism, Border Security

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's national defense minister met with his visiting Iraqi
counterpart on Thursday to discuss the joint counterterrorism
efforts and border security, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
"The importance of advancing cooperation through common steps,
primarily in the fight against terrorism and border security, was
emphasized" during the meeting between Yasar Guler and Thabet
al-Abbasi, who was on an official visit to the Turkish capital
Ankara, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on X.
After a military ceremony at the ministry to welcome Al-Abbasi,
the two official ministers held one-on-one and delegation-level
talks, it added.
During the talks, Guler and al-Abbasi discussed matters related
to regional military and defense industry cooperation.
Guler, who emphasized the "strong historical and social ties"
between the two neighboring countries, also highlighted the
importance of enhancing cooperation through joint actions,
particularly in areas like counterterrorism and border security,
said the statement.
He also expressed his pleasure at hosting Al-Abbasi and conveyed
his condolences for the loss of life caused by a fire at a wedding
in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, it added.
