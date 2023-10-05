World Bank Improves Ukraine 2023 GDP Growth Forecast To 3.5%, 4% In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank is forecasting an increase in Ukraine's 2023 GDP
of 3.5%, with a 4% increase in 2024, which are 1.5 percentage
points and 0.5 pp. higher than June estimates respectively, the
October World Bank report on the Europe and Central Asia region
said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
The economic growth forecast for Ukraine for 2026 will stay at
6.5%.
"More stable electricity supplies, increased government
spending, large foreign aid, a better-than-expected harvest, and
improved consumer and business confidence contributed to a gradual
pick-up in activity in H1 this year, following a sharp decline a
year ago," the World Bank said, explaining its improved
forecast.
The forecasts depend on the availability of external financial
support and the situation in the country, the WB said. "Economic
conditions in Ukraine remain extremely challenging amid escalating
security risks, additional damage to infrastructure, renewed
pressure on energy prices and capacity constraints on grain
transport routes to international markets," the report said.
As reported, in 2022, Ukraine's GDP, according to the State
Statistics Service, fell 29.1%.
At the end of July, the National Bank of Ukraine raised its
forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 from 2% to 2.9%, but
lowered its forecast for 2024 from 4.3% to 3.5%.
The Ministry of Economy forecasts Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023
at 4%, and at 5% next year.
