Georgia Has“Serious Perspective” Of Becoming Regional Transport, Logistics Hub

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili on Wednesday said
Georgia had“a serious perspective” to become a regional transport
and logistics hub, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
In his address to the Parliament, Davitashvili noted that the
progress in a number of directions, including the development of
airports in the country, would contribute to the strengthening of
the transport and logistics functions of Georgia.
The Minister highlighted several transport projects, including
the construction of the Anaklia deep sea port and said the
interdepartmental commission of the Government had selected two
bidders for the next stage of project implementation.
He added in the first phase the throughput of the Anaklia port
would be 600,000 containers with the indicative value reaching $600
million.
The modernisation of the country's railway was named as“another
strategic direction” by Davitashvili, who said the reform of the
railway sector had begun, which would implement the European model,
increasing safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the
sector.
According to the Minister, the“large-scale” railway project
will be completed in 2024 and it will increase the annual capacity
of the Georgian railway from 28 million tonnes to 48 million
tonnes.
The reform of the vehicle passenger transportation sector, which
will“significantly improve” the intercity transportation services
and increase the level of safety, was also emphasised by
Davitashvili.
The Minister also told the lawmakers that the protection of the
social and labour rights of the seafarers would“significantly
increase” with the new amendments to the law, which imply the
prohibition of seafarers' operation without state
certification.
