IAEA Intends To Strengthen Cooperation With Uzbek Ministry Of Health

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The regular session of the General Conference of the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concluded its work in
Vienna, in which the delegation of Uzbekistan took part, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
During the visit, Deputy Minister of Health of Uzbekistan
Farrukh Sharipov, who was part of the delegation, held a number of
meetings with Agency officials, as a result of which relations with
IAEA departments were strengthened, existing problems in the
implementation of joint projects were discussed, and specific plans
were outlined for the near future.
In particular, the meetings noted the positive dynamics of
interaction with the Ministry of Health in the process of
implementing IAEA safety standards on radiation protection for
medical exposure. The Agency's intention to take part in
strengthening the capacity of Uzbekistan's specialists for the
newly created national oncology center was announced, and an
agreement was reached to continue work on modernizing radiation
therapy facilities at the Tashkent Oncology Center.
As examples of specific results and agreements, one can cite the
IAEA's intention to allocate €2.5 million to implement a project in
the next three years to build the human resources capacity of
cancer centers in Uzbekistan.
During the conference, the delegation of Uzbekistan took part in
the side event“Improving quality and safety in diagnostic
radiology in Central Asia”. It reviewed issues of technical
cooperation with the countries of Central Asia aimed at
implementing IAEA safety standards on radiation protection and
safety in medicine, as well as the Agency's support for quality
assurance activities in the field of diagnostic radiology and
medical physics in the region.
Participants listened with great interest to the report of a
medical physicist from the Tashkent city branch of the Republican
Specialized Scientific and Practical Medical Center of Oncology and
Radiology and a graduate of the joint international postgraduate
education program in medical physics IAEA/ICTP on the topic
“Towards becoming a clinically qualified medical physicist:
successes , obstacles and opportunities”.
In the speeches of the event organizers, it was especially noted
that two specialists from Uzbekistan have completed and three are
currently studying a two-year master's program in medical physics
at the International Center for Theoretical Physics in Trieste,
Italy.
MENAFN05102023000195011045ID1107198303
