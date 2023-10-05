Caucasus In Spotlight Of West: How Will New Life In Garabagh Continue?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Eye of the West has turned towards the Caucasus, and the
excellent local anti-terrorist operation carried out by Azerbaijan
to eradicate the terrorist Armenian clans has given an eyewitness
to the West on the way to the peaceful realization of the
reintegration of the Armenian inhabitants of Garabagh. The
accomplishments inscribed in history, under the leadership of the
Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani President, continue
to delight the Azerbaijani people and open the eyes of the world to
the truth, in the genocides committed by the Armenian clan about 33
years ago.
"What you sow is what you reap", with such a winged proverb one
can characterize the recent actions of both patrons and vassals,
Armenians, where for decades both sides have been conducting
slanderous propaganda activities against Azerbaijan, which
eventually turned out to be a disaster for the former. The wall of
lies built with cheap material fell apart for the vassals of the
junta, but the patrons did not stop there.
Russia's war with Ukraine has affected the whole world, and many
powers and structures that had not been in the information field of
Azerbaijan before have sharply increased. The European Union, the
United Nations, and some political figures of these authorities,
along with the Americans, boycotted Azerbaijan. It is no secret
that the Armenian Diaspora has secured support for various reasons
and benefits from such powers and structures, where the obvious
signs of support for separatists are no longer valid, and turned
its eyes to the opposition of Russia.
Having spoilt political relations, Armenia continues to act in
the Western way, refusing Russia to conduct military exercises to
please the United States, ratifying the Rome Statute to the
detriment of the Russian Federation, accusing Israel of helping
Azerbaijan, closely cooperating with Iran under the skirt of
France.
Geopolitics never ceases to amaze. These structures of the EU,
UN, and others did not support Azerbaijan, the expulsion of
inhabitants from villages and towns, and brutal murders committed
by Armenians were not made public. Silence is a sign of
agreement.
The hatred and anger of Armenians after the liberation of their
lands by Azerbaijan was reflected in attacks on the consulates of
Azerbaijan and Turkiye, in Lebanon, in Iran, attacks on Turkish and
Azerbaijani diplomats. The process of reintegration of the Armenian
inhabitants of Garabagh, who showed their desire to stay in
Garabagh at the suggestion of Azerbaijan, also influenced the
masses of those Armenians who support terrorists, attacking the
Azerbaijani state website on reintegration for the Armenian
inhabitants of Garabagh.
No other country in the world has treated so peacefully and
kindly the inhabitants of the country that lost, and even here it
was not without propaganda of Armenians around the world.
Armenian blogger Roman Baghdasaryan admitted that the separatist
military junta in Garabagh deliberately starved Armenians to feed
the illusion of a "humanitarian catastrophe", where he also
confirmed the lies about the fake "disabled" and veterans. The
series of these events pushed Armenians to desperate actions, where
on 2 October the units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on
the positions of the Azerbaijani army, located in the direction of
the settlement of Basaksehir district.
The restoration of Azerbaijan's control over the entire
territory of Garabagh has also triggered a wave of anti-Semitism in
Armenian public discourse, the Begin-Sadat Centre noted. A number
of anti-Semitic elements used by Armenians are disliked by Israel
because of its modernization of the Azerbaijani army, although a
number of other countries including Turkiye, Russia, and Belarus
have also participated in it. Active use by Armenian authorities
and political organizations of comparing the current "suffering" of
Armenians to the Holocaust to achieve political goals, attacks on
mountain Jews, use of Nazi Aryan race theory, as well as sympathy
for Iran in its confrontation with Israel, in their idea of "Aryan
unity" between Armenians and Iranians.
"Legend has it that Hercules was Armenian."
Citing Critical Threats with the Institute for the Study of War,
Armenia is one of the few countries that receives Iranian UAVs.
In order to preserve one's nation, one must follow these
well-known principles - "Do not believe, do not fear, do not
ask".
The wave of Armenian hatred after Azerbaijan restored its
territories did not end there. After numerous attempts by the
Armenian authorities to destabilize and sow lies to the masses
around the world, the truth is coming out. US State Department
spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing ignored the Armenian side's
claims of alleged "ethnic cleansing" in Garabagh, and this is on a
par with the UN mission's visit to Garabagh, where it was stated
that there was no damage to civil and public infrastructure and the
delegation did not receive any complaints from the local population
after the ceasefire during the local anti-terrorist operation. How
many more skeletons do the Armenian authorities have in their
wardrobe?
Spoiling relations with Russia and Israel, Armenians did not
stop their endless aggression. At the end of September, Poghosyan,
former assistant to the chief national security adviser to the
Armenian president, publicly voiced his claims to Crimea: "We can
take Artavir, Sochi, and Crimea; Crimea is 70% Armenian by right.
These statements resemble MK-ultra's mass consciousness management;
it is not new for Armenians to have claims to everything around
them.
On 3 October, the European Parliament held hearings on the
situation in Garabagh, where more than 40 ardent pro-Armenian MEPs
spoke, calling for sanctions against the Republic of Azerbaijan and
revision of agreements on the supply of Azerbaijani gas to the EU
countries.
The separatists, who were taken out of their hiding-places and
arrested, tried to call their patrons in the European Parliament at
a critical moment. The statement made by Andrius Kubilius, a
European Union MEP and former Lithuanian prime minister against
Azerbaijan is nothing but a statement that has no logical basis in
the truest sense of the word:
"Azerbaijan's attempts to build a transit corridor from
Nakhchivan must be stopped. The EU must demonstrate its unwavering
support for the democratically elected Pashinyan government, which
is clearly taking steps to distance Armenia from Russia. In the
real prospect of very tough sanctions, the EU needs to crack down
on Azerbaijan's (AR) attempts to build an extraterritorial transit
corridor from Nakhchivan.... The EU must be prepared to co-operate
much more closely with Armenia on security and economic
issues..."
The European Union and other "Euro" countries, where France has
supported terrorist organizations for decades, participated in
genocide, and today directly speaks about military support to
Armenia and direct interference in the internal affairs of
Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of the country.
Mayors of more than 20 French cities, including Paris, Lyon, and
Marseille, called on the French leadership and the EU to send a
military "peacekeeping" contingent to Garabagh. At the meeting of
the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and France, the French Foreign
Minister also said that Paris has agreed to sign a 'document' with
Yerevan, which will allow the transfer of military equipment to
Yerevan.
The statement "France is always with Armenia" finally tore off
all the masks from France's claims to be an honest and neutral
mediator.
While the patrons are scrambling and thinking about how to mess
with Azerbaijan and unleash some kind of war in the region,
Azerbaijan is justly solving its affairs by catching the leaders of
the junta that were involved in many crimes against the Azerbaijani
people, where the last one caught is the former "president" of the
unrecognized state in Khankendi, Araik Harutyunyan.
It might be a pleasure for Armenia to believe with their ears,
that Catherine Colonna, the French FM, came to Yerevan to console
her vassals after the defeat of the junta regime in Khankendi. She
generously gives out promises of providing 12.5 million euros to
help "refugees", being ready to sign an agreement on the supply of
military equipment in the future, extending civil protection
mechanisms to Yerevan, strengthening the mandate of the European
observers' mission, opening a consulate in Syunik, and finally,
healing wounds with balm of verbal promises. Yerevan's avidity for
revenge based on French support may cause a bit of hassle for
Azerbaijan, it will create some problems, but it is not a mortal
threat, which for Armenia may be suicidal.
For Nikol Pashinyan there is a chance to set a record for the
wars unleashed and lost, the battle in Tovuz, in the 44-day war,
Lake Garagol, the battles at Istisu, and the defeat of the
junta.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev said "The
dirty campaign conducted against us today does not and will not
have any significance. No one will be able to influence our
will".
It is true. Every word spoken already reflects a truth. As the
head of state said, the end of the game has come for the junta
regime.
