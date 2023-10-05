Revanchist Ideas Being Propagated In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Against the background of Azerbaijan's rapid steps to ensure
the rights and reintegration of residents of Armenian origin, the
promotion of revanchist ideas by some circles in Armenia and the
continuation of the policy of Azerbaijanophobia is a cause for
concern." This was reported by the Office of the Commissioner for
Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
It was noted that such hate propaganda should be prevented in
order to effectively ensure the rights and freedoms of people and
support the peace process.
MENAFN05102023000195011045ID1107198301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.