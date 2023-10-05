Revanchist Ideas Being Propagated In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Against the background of Azerbaijan's rapid steps to ensure the rights and reintegration of residents of Armenian origin, the promotion of revanchist ideas by some circles in Armenia and the continuation of the policy of Azerbaijanophobia is a cause for concern." This was reported by the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

It was noted that such hate propaganda should be prevented in order to effectively ensure the rights and freedoms of people and support the peace process.