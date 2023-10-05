Zelensky“Confident” In U.S. Despite Political Storm

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is currently experiencing a political storm, but it will be weathered because the country has a strong society, institutions, and the energy of democracy.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the opening of the summit of the European Political Community in Granada (Spain), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Europe has truly proven that it has the right to be a global center for the protection of human freedom and international law. And no matter what happens in other parts of the world, no matter what political tornadoes our partners experience, Europe must be strong. Now Europe is following the developments in America – the growing political storm," he said.

According to Zelensky, Europe has its own independent power potential and its global role, and therefore "should be as powerful as possible in all key issues that are important for Europe."

"As for political storms... I am confident in America. Confident. They are strong people, strong society, with strong institutions, strong energy of democracy. I was recently in Washington. I talked to President Biden. I talked to congressmen from both parties, both chambers. They fully support the defense of freedom and understand that it is Russia and other enemies to our way of life who want to ride such political storms," the Ukrainian leader said.

At the same time, he pointed out the importance of Europe being ready to defend the common space of freedom with the USA.

"So, we in Europe have to be ready. America helped us – helped Europe to survive. And now it is important for Europe not to hide sails from the wind trying to wait out the storm, but to be together in this uncertain time – to work united, and protect our values and our common space of liberty – common with the U.S.," Zelensky noted.

As reported earlier, far-right Congressmen Matt Gaetz initiated the procedure for the removal of the House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy. This happened after the Speaker enlisted the support of Democrats during the vote on the budget bill to avoid a government shutdown.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted to sack its Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Before that, on September 30, the House approved a bill on a 45-day budget financing excluding the additional aid to Ukraine – in order to avoid a "shutdown" on October 1.

Photo: President's Office