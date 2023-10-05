Japan Joins Restoration Of Ukrainian Agriculture

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Japan will set up a working group to develop a strategy for the restoration of Ukrainian agriculture.

This was discussed during a meeting between Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Dmytrasevych Markiyan. and Director General of the Export and International Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan Mizuno Masayoshi Ukrinform reported citing the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

It is noted that the main tasks of the working group will include: borrowing Japan's experience to restore Ukraine's agricultural sector; consideration of specific support and cooperation measures using Japanese technologies and assets; exchange of information to facilitate the participation of private companies in Japan in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The first meeting of the working group is scheduled for the end of October 2023.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the situation in Ukrainian agriculture.

As reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and Japan are implementing the project 'Urgent Support to the Agricultural Sector' under a grant agreement for the Emergency Recovery Program between the Ukrainian government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The grant agreement for the Emergency Recovery Program between the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Government of Ukraine was signed on March 9, 2023. Under the agreement, JICA will provide a grant to Ukraine in the total amount of JPY 22.440 billion (USD 145.166 million).