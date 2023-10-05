Zelensky In Granada: Clear Signal Needed That Russia Stands No Chance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Now it is necessary to jointly inflict a fundamental defeat on Russia's aggression in Ukraine, so that they cannot renew its aggressive actions and that NATO soldiers do not fight with Russia in the future.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the opening of the summit of the European Political Community in Granada (Spain), Ukrinform reports.

"All these countries (against which Russia is working in one way or another – ed.) need economic support, and all these countries need security guarantees, so that Russia will not even be tempted to try to break their sovereignty ever again. A clear signal is needed – Russia has no chance,” said Zelensky.

The president also emphasized the most important thing, which“will give our unity the full strength": "The aggressor is most effectively neutralized by defeat – defeat in war. Right now, and right in Ukraine, we have the opportunity to cause a fundamental defeat to Russia's aggression.."

Addressing the European leaders present, Zelensky noted that "thanks to Ukraine, your soldiers are not fighting against Russia right now." "We do not doubt NATO's strength. But I'm sure none of you wants to find out what it will be like if, God forbid, NATO has to stand up for one of you. We have to win in Ukraine so that Putin cannot scale this aggression to someone else. And it is realistic," said the head of the Ukrainian state.

Against this background, he emphasized the importance of preserving the unity and solidarity of Europe, as well as not allowing Putin to "to destabilize any other parts of the world and our partners in order to ruin Europe's power."

Zelensky emphasized the importance of strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian soldiers, especially in the field of air defense, with the aim of destroying the positions of the invaders and liberating the territory.

"Every Russian drone shot down in Ukraine, every Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine confirms that this drone, this tank, any other Russian weapon destroyed in Ukraine will not strike anyone else in Europe. And I thank all of you – each and every one of you, your nations – thank you for your defense help! Additional air defense systems for Ukraine, additional artillery and shells, additional long-range missiles and drones for our soldiers, as well as additional formats of support and security guarantees for nations threatened by Russia – all this is a real protection of Europe from further aggressive steps by Russia," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the opening of the summit of the European Political Community, President Zelensky said that, in the event of a "freeze" of the current battlefield situation in Ukraine, Russia will be able by 2028 to restore its military potential degraded by the Ukrainians and will have enough forces to invade other countries, in particular, Baltic countries.

