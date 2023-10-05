Germany's Agri Minister Pays Visit To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Agriculture of the Federal Republic of Germany Cem Özdemir arrived on a visit to Odesa, where he vowed continued support to Ukraine.

This was reported by the German Ministry on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine still has our full support and solidarity!" the post says.

In a video address, the minister says that "he is on the land of free Ukraine, which would be impossible if the plans of Putin and his criminal gang were implemented," if the resistance and will of Ukrainians for freedom were not so strong. He also urged not to forget that it is not only about Putin, that the Russian president has many agents and accomplices, including in the West, adding that "some of them are even members of the German Bundestag." It is all the more important now, during heated debates, to stand by Ukraine without reservations so that it can fully restore its territorial integrity, the politician emphasized.

Turkish business hopes for restoration of Black SeaInitiative

Özdemir is conducting negotiations with his Ukrainian colleague Mykola Solskyi as the top agenda is grain export routes through the EU Solidarity Lanes and deepening of cooperation.

According to the minister, the purpose of exporting Ukrainian grain is not to see it "settle" in Europe, but to forward it to the countries of the Global South.

Germany is Ukraine's second-largest partner in terms of providing financial support. Also, Berlin is the second-largest partner in terms of military aid, Özdemir recalled in a short interview with Welt TV.

"Germany delivers – reliably – what helps Ukraine in defense," the politician emphasized.

The politician representing the Greens chose not to comment on the report that Chancellor Olaf Scholz actually said "no" to the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine in the foreseeable future.

This is Özdemir's second visit to Ukraine as minister.

Ahead of his Ukraine visit, the German minister visited Moldova and the Western Balkans.