Zelensky, Michel Discuss Ukraine's Priority Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Granada, Spain.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the course of the meeting, the Head of State thanked the President of the European Council for constant powerful support and practical assistance for Ukraine from the EU and its Member States.

President Zelensky praised the results of the offsite meeting of EU foreign ministers, which took place in Kyiv on October 2, 2023.

“This event had both symbolic and practical significance for us. It confirmed the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine and became a platform for the next steps in strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties with Europe and individual member states,” Zelensky noted.

The President of Ukraine briefed the President of the European Council on Ukraine's priority needs in terms of defense assistance and noted the importance of the efforts of the EU and its Member States to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons and ammunition.

“I hope that Ukraine will further receive stable support within the European Peace Facility,” President Zelensky stressed.

Additionally, Zelensky and Michel discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

A reminder that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is paying a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain to take part in the 3rd European Political Community Summit and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine