Zelensky, Scholz Discuss Germany's Efforts To Provide Additional Patriot System For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz have met and discussed a number of important issues.

The relevant statement was made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram.

“Fruitful meeting with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. Germany is working on providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot system for the winter months. I'm grateful for Germany's support in defending our freedom and people. This is also the defense of Europe and our shared values,” Zelensky wrote.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the 3rd European Political Community Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. In Spain's Granada, the Head of State also had a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

A reminder that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is paying a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain.