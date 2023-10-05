Spain To Provide Six HAWK Launchers To Ukraine Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Government of Spain has endorsed a decision to provide six HAWK surface-to-air missile launchers to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a conversation with the mass media representatives, following the 3rd European Political Community Summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the Head of State, strengthening the air defenses is the only solution that will enable Ukraine to defend itself against Russian attacks.

President Zelensky mentioned that the Government of Spain endorsed a decision to send six HAWK launchers to Ukraine.

“Yes, it will be joint work with partners under the Spanish presidency. I strongly believe we will be able to bring all these systems together, and they will be delivered to Ukraine,” Zelensky noted.

Additionally, Germany is working to send an additional Patriot system to Ukraine.

“With due respect to all partners, I believe that today it is the only system that can counter such threats and such mass killings, because the Patriot system removes any missiles of the Russian villain in its path,” Zelensky added.

A reminder that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is paying a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine